Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,525,279,000 after buying an additional 919,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,572,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,739,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,644,964,000 after purchasing an additional 210,562 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 4,546,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,597,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,729,611,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $405.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $397.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $684.07.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,892.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intuit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.58.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

