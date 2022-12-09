Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $32.55 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $677.05.

Broadcom Stock Up 2.4 %

Broadcom stock opened at $531.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $215.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

