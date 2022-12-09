Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 30,700 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exponent were worth $23,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Exponent by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exponent by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com began coverage on Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of EXPO opened at $103.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.85. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.97 and a 12 month high of $124.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total value of $55,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

