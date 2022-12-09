Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 360 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,053 shares of company stock valued at $9,053,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $260.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $270.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.85 and a 200-day moving average of $234.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

