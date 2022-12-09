Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,717 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,973 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after purchasing an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

