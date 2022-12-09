Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 179,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $103.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

