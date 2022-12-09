PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.70

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.71, with a volume of 18375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

PUBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $96,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,662 shares in the company, valued at $147,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,789 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 435,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 161,464 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

