PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

TPLKF opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. PVA TePla has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $25.72.

About PVA TePla

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

