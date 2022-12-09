PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PVA TePla Stock Performance
TPLKF opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. PVA TePla has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $25.72.
About PVA TePla
