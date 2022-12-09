QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in QCR were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QCR in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in QCR by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $49.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $62.85.

QCR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on QCR to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at QCR

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John F. Griesemer acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.08 per share, with a total value of $216,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of QCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,618 shares of company stock worth $422,287. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.