Qtum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $32.65 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $226.61 million and $32.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012685 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.87 or 0.07371734 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00035717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025439 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,445,572 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

