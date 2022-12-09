Quant One Day Volume Hits $26.70 Million (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and $26.70 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $123.33 or 0.00719037 BTC on major exchanges.
Quant Token Profile
Quant was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Quant
