Quantfury Token Hits One Day Volume of $21,904.78 (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $21,904.78 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for about $8.94 or 0.00051822 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $965.04 or 0.05597812 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.68 or 0.00508568 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.60 or 0.30398635 BTC.

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.935297 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,978.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

