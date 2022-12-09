Quantum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56,019.51 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 50% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,019.51 and approximately $181,633.55 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010829 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020945 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00239804 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,900.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

