Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $56,020.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,020.00 and $181,701.25 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,900.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

