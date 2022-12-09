Quantum Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56,018.98 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $56,018.98 and approximately $181,682.01 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantum

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00010001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,900.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

