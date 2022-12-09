Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Radian Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Radian Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.46. Radian Group had a net margin of 63.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 32,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $640,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,506. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,747,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,922,000 after purchasing an additional 367,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,529,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,182,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 123,713 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,318,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,376 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Featured Articles

