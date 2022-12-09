Radicle Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00009682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a market capitalization of $57.71 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002014 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $955.00 or 0.05556837 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.25 or 0.00507686 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,215.25 or 0.30345885 BTC.
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle launched on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,548 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
