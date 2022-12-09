Radix Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $204.42 Million (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, Radix has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $204.42 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0424 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,819,718,120 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

