Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Ramaco Resources has a payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ramaco Resources to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. Ramaco Resources has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on METC. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

