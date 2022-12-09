RAMP Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $10.23 million and $5,519.53 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

