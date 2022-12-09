RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($905.26) to €885.00 ($931.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($505.26) to €470.00 ($494.74) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC raised shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($629.47) to €619.00 ($651.58) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $661.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $597.15 on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $420.00 and a 12-month high of $1,019.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $560.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.58.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

