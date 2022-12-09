Raymond James Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $438.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $345.00 to $438.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.08.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LULU opened at $374.51 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $427.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.52.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 512,759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $187,275,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.