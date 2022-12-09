ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,643.13

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $6,643.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.52 or 0.00445925 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00036171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001230 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.