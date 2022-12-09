ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 28.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 28.7% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.90 million and approximately $9,717.13 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.58 or 0.00446790 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021909 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

