Redde Northgate plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50 (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redde Northgate Price Performance

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 414 ($5.05) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 347.60. Redde Northgate has a 52 week low of GBX 276.50 ($3.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 445 ($5.43). The stock has a market cap of £952.74 million and a PE ratio of 1,023.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.78) target price on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.08) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Read More

