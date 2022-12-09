Reef (REEF) Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $62.94 million and approximately $13.95 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009563 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $976.85 or 0.05664720 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00508413 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,795,094,299 coins and its circulating supply is 20,795,110,848 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

