Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.78

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 3762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Renren Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renren

About Renren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Renren in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,648,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new position in Renren during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,509,000. Iszo Capital Management LP bought a new position in Renren during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,238,000. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Renren by 69.2% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 322,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renren during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.



