Renren (NYSE:RENN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.78

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.78 and last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 3762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93.
About Renren
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers customer relationship management, intelligent data exchange webpage service, and team management solutions for real estate professionals.
