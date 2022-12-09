Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

RCII has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Rent-A-Center Stock Performance

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $51.98.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,738.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,162.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 34,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Articles

