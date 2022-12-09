Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/5/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $185.00.

12/1/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/23/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $196.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $199.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $216.00.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $205.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $200.00 to $170.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $182.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $228.00.

11/16/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Advance Auto Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/11/2022 – Advance Auto Parts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $146.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.97. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.72 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

