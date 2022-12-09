Reviewing Better Therapeutics (BTTX) and The Competition

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Better Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Better Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Better Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Better Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 865.32%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 80.35%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -200.73% -114.68% Better Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 -$40.33 million -0.72 Better Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.44

Better Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Better Therapeutics. Better Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

