Reviewing Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Alteryx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 1 4 5 0 2.40 Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $74.27, indicating a potential upside of 61.70%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Alteryx.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Alteryx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 1.48 $91.95 million N/A N/A Alteryx $536.14 million 5.92 -$179.68 million ($4.77) -9.63

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx.

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Alteryx -44.55% -103.88% -16.76%

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers. Its analytics platform comprises Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, analytics, data science, and process automation product; Alteryx Server, a server-based product to manage, automate, and govern processes and applications in a web-based environment; Alteryx Intelligence Suite, an augmented machine learning, auto-modeling, and text mining product; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company's platform also offers cloud-native products comprising Alteryx Designer Cloud, a browser-based version of Alteryx Designer product; Alteryx Machine Learning, an automated machine learning product to build, validate, iterate, and explore machine learning models; Alteryx Auto Insights, an analytics solution that automates insights for business users; and Alteryx Trifacta, an open and interactive cloud platform for data engineers and analysts to collaboratively profile, prepare, and pipeline data for analytics and machine learning. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. It serves retail, food services, consumer products, telecom and cable, media and entertainment, professional services, financial services, energy and utilities, public sector, manufacturing, travel and hospitality, healthcare and insurance, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

