Reviewing Ur-Energy (URG) and Its Rivals

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) is one of 109 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ur-Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ur-Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.25, meaning that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy N/A -17.66% -9.99% Ur-Energy Competitors -130.69% -5.18% -1.59%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

35.8% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ur-Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $20,000.00 -$22.94 million -19.50 Ur-Energy Competitors $1.47 billion $106.15 million 1.33

Ur-Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ur-Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ur-Energy Competitors 591 2998 3773 78 2.45

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 52.78%. Given Ur-Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ur-Energy rivals beat Ur-Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

