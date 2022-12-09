RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.97-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. RingCentral also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.59-$0.60 EPS.

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.68. The stock had a trading volume of 20,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.78. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $201.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $90.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on RingCentral to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 5,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $207,298.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,691.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,052 shares of company stock worth $586,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 400.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 20,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 15,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,672,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.