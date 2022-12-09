RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,042,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,683,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $76.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,961. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.50.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.