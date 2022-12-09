RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 588,042 USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.94% of USCB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,782,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 350,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,853 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of USCB Financial by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 65,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of USCB Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

USCB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 13,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,432. The company has a market cap of $259.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

