RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,536 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $8,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,770,000 after buying an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,385,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,179,000 after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $105.79 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $131.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.50 million. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,402.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

