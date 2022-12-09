RMB Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $3,352,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFBS stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,622. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.55 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.91.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $135.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 44.67% and a return on equity of 19.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

