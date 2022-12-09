RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $10.11 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 345,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,105,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Veritex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Veritex by 103.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 14.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 831,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Fallon William purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $64,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,420. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veritex Stock Down 0.4 %

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veritex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $43.33.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

