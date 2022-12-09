RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 27,620 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,620 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.45% of PotlatchDeltic worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 14,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.18. 705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.99. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

