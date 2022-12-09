RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 30,070 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,070 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $4,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.3% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 11.1% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

AQN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 183,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,639,841. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

