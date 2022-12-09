RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.83. 24,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.13.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

