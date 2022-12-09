Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stock Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.29. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.88.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

