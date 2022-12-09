Robert W. Baird Trims Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Target Price to $61.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:KFY opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $78.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average of $57.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 115.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,124,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,227,000 after acquiring an additional 601,237 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 253.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 606,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,254,000 after buying an additional 435,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,806,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,551,000 after buying an additional 318,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

