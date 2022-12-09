Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $6.98

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.98, but opened at $6.82. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,321 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,065,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roivant Sciences news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $64,632.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,684.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 17,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $53,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,065,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,733,053 shares of company stock valued at $27,151,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the third quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter valued at $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 141.5% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

