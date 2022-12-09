Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.73 and last traded at $53.59. Approximately 51,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,171,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cannonball Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.29.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roku news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 334.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

