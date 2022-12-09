Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYCEY shares. Barclays started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 93,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,464,000. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 10.0% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.9 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

