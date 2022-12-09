Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,786 shares of company stock valued at $514,611 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 820,074 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,356,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,738,000 after purchasing an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after purchasing an additional 521,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,865,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

