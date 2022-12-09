Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,481 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Shares of RY opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.