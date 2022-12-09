Rune Price Reaches $1.35 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Rune has a market capitalization of $26,423.81 and $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007809 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $971.05 or 0.05626107 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.71 or 0.00508150 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.40 or 0.30373619 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official website is rune.game. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34762883 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

