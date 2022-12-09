RXO (NYSE:RXO) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of RXO opened at $17.89 on Monday. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

